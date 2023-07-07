Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 7, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Delta Air Lines is adding two new nonstop flights from Austin to its schedule later this year.

Beginning Oct. 9, the airline will fly direct from Austin-Bergstrom International to both Las Vegas and Orlando. Tickets for both new year-round routes go on sale on July 8.

Daily flights to Harry Reid International in Las Vegas will leave AUS at 3 p.m. and land at 3:59 p.m. local time. Return flights leave Las Vegas at 4:59 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 9:41 p.m.

Meanwhile, flights to Orlando International leave AUS at 7:20 a.m. and land at 10:57 a.m. Return flights leave Orlando a 12 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 2:03 p.m.

“These additions are reflective of our desire to continue monitoring demand trends and shaping our schedule to fit where our customers want to fly most,” a Delta spokesperson told KXAN.

While new for the airline, neither route is new to AUS. Currently, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines all serve the Austin-Las Vegas route, while American, Southwest and Spirit fly nonstop from Austin to Orlando.

So far in 2023, Delta is the fourth-largest airline operating at AUS based on passenger numbers. The airline flew more than 750,000 passengers from Austin between January and April, right behind United Airlines.

Delta’s passenger totals at AUS have rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, a total of 2.44 million people boarded a Delta flight from Austin, surpassing the 2.36 million seen in 2019, prior to the pandemic.