Dell Diamond implementing social distancing plan for Independence Day concert and fireworks show

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Express is outlining its plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a concert and fireworks show planned for Dell Diamond Saturday evening.

“Fourth of July with Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr.” will feature the Georgetown-based country music singer, who’s also known for his alter ego, “Earl Dibbles Jr.” The 90-minute concert will begin at 8 p.m. and be followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The Round Rock Express page for the event originally said the event would be capped at under 50% of Dell Diamond’s capacity, however an updated post says the capacity will be limited to 25% capacity or less to ensure that guests can social distance.

According to the event page, the field will be divided into individual, six-foot by six-foot pods. Up to four guests will be allowed per pod, and each pod will have a six-foot clear path surrounding it on each side.

Organizers say the seating bowl has also been reconfigured to allow for social distancing, with every other row being empty and all groupings of seats being six feet apart from other occupied seats. Physical barriers will be in place to enforce the restrictions, according to organizers.

The event page says staff members will enforce social distancing requirements and will also maintain six-feet of distance from guests, while wearing masks and gloves at all times. Staff members’ temperatures will be taken upon arrival at the stadium.

The Express says face coverings will be required for anyone attending the concert and fireworks show, however in addition to being able to remove masks while eating and drinking, guests will also be allowed to remove their masks while seating in their ticketed seats or pods.