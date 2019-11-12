Dell commits to gender equity in hiring, 50% emissions reductions by 2030

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Technologies will cut its greenhouse gas emissions by half and ensure its global workforce is 50% women by 2030, the company announced Tuesday.

In addition to reducing its own operational emissions, the company said it will work with suppliers to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 60%.

The Round Rock-based tech manufacturer also plans to use 100% renewable or recycled materials in its packaging and to implement a 1:1 recycling program, in which for every new product it produces, an “equivalent product” is recycled.

The company’s “social impact” goals, announced at the 2019 Dell Technologies Summit at the Domain in Austin, are part of its Progress Made Real initiative, which aims to “create a lasting, sizable impact on humankind and the planet.”

Half of Dell’s global workforce and 40% of managers will be women by 2030, the plan outlines, and a quarter of its U.S. workforce (plus 15% of managers) will be made up of African-American and Hispanic employees.

A more inclusive tech industry

A more diverse workforce has long been a goal of inclusivity advocates.

Rubén Cantú, executive director of the Office of Inclusive Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Texas at Austin, told KXAN this summer he was challenging local tech companies to make their workforces look more like Austin in the next decade.

“We need to be figuring out how we start throwing down the ropes and helping teach people how to climb,” he said at the time.

That means starting the pipeline early and encouraging girls and kids in minority communities to learn to code and have an interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.

“This is my challenge to you, Austin tech culture and companies, to help us build the pipeline,” Cantú said. “At our local elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, junior colleges, community colleges — how are we helping drive and cultivate that talent?”

Dell addresses that pipeline in its goals, committing to steering at least half of the spots in its development programs to “women and underrepresented minorities, including socioeconomically disadvantaged people.”