Dell agrees to $7 million settlement to resolve discrimination allegations

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Dell Technologies in Round Rock has agreed to a $7 million deal Tuesday to resolve allegations of discrimination.

The allegations involve wage discrimination on the basis of race and gender. The agreement was made with the Department of Labor.

In 2016, Dell merged with EMC Corp. to create one of the largest privately-controlled technology companies in the world. This $7 million settlement includes over $1.5 million in back pay and salary adjustments that EMC Corp. voluntarily paid in 2012. This is to resolve 20 pending compliance evaluations of Dell by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

The money will be used to repay lost wages, interest and benefits to the workers impacted. Dell also has to assure that all employees will get equal employment opportunities.