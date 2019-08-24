Delayed road construction near schools impacting families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile has continued looking into unfinished construction projects impacting the start of school all over Central Texas.

Multiple viewers emailed in about delayed road construction projects causing a lot of headaches and even leading to changes in school schedules.

Buda Elementary School

Road construction on Old San Antonio Road in front of Buda Elementary School (KXAN photo/Erin Cargile)

Road construction that was supposed to be wrapped up by the start of the new school year is still ongoing in front of the new Buda Elementary School on Old San Antonio Road. The southbound lane is closed to traffic, and a detour is in place before drivers reach the school.

Road closed in front of Buda Elementary School (KXAN photo/Erin Cargile)

The assistant city manager with the city of Buda said there were some utility lines misplaced and crews had to move an unexpected water line, which pushed back the timeline.

Officials with the Hays Consolidated Independent School District decided to stagger start times for students because the construction is affecting parking for parents. The district wanted families to be able to easily park and walk their children into the school, especially new pre-K and kindergarten families.

According to the city, the project is expected to wrap up on Sept. 20.

Hutto ISD: Farley Middle School and Ray Elementary School

A large road construction project in Hutto along FM 1660 is impacting two schools.

Parents from Farley Middle School and Ray Elementary reached out to KXAN asking about potential delays.

The Texas Department of Transportation said a stoplight was supposed to be installed before the first day of school, but there was a delay in getting parts from the supplier. A TxDOT spokesperson said the light should be up and running in “a few weeks.”

During school drop-off and pick-up, police officers have been out directing traffic at the intersection that currently has stop signs.

Drivers will have to deal with the larger road construction project on Farm to Market Road 1660 for the rest of the school year. The expected completion date is mid-2020.

Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Good news to report from Pleasant Hill Elementary in south Austin. The parking lot was all torn up leading up to the first day of school, but everything is back to normal. Austin ISD said crews were repairing a stormwater drain in the parking lot, which took longer than expected.

“With the depth of the lines, it was difficult digging through solid rock and that slowed the project down some, but the contractor was able to accelerate,” said AISD communications specialist Cristina Nguyen.

Crews were able to finish the work by the first day of school on Tuesday.