Del Valle High School requiring mesh or clear backpacks after BB gun incident

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Del Valle High School students will now be required to use mesh or clear backpacks after a security scare last week.

A student who showed a BB gun in the cafeteria during lunch led to school officials keeping students on a hold Wednesday, meaning everyone had to remain in classrooms or wherever they were on campus. No one was hurt and the BB gun was taken away from the student, but now the district is looking over its safety practices.

Thursday night, DVISD announced that beginning Monday, Oct. 25, students will only be able to wear clear or mesh backpacks on campuses for the rest of the year. DVISD says it will provide backpacks to students who need them.

KXAN saw many students showing up to school without the required mesh or clear bags on Monday.

School officials said they are hosting a series of town halls for families to discuss the school’s safety plans. Meetings will be held Oct. 27 for ninth-grade families, Oct. 28 for 10th-grade families, Nov. 1 for 11th-grade families and Nov. 2 for 12th-grade families.

All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. in the Del Valle High School auditorium

The school is also looking into starting a parent advisory committee.