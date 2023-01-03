AUSTIN (KXAN)– After Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was still in the ICU Tuesday due to collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football, local experts weigh in on important tools to prevent a loss of life during cardiac arrest.

Furthermore, the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, but details surrounding exactly how it happened was limited by Tuesday.

“Every minute that individual goes without blood flow or adequate oxygenation to the brain, their mortality their chance of dying increases,” said Dr. Vivek Goswami with the Heart Hospital of Austin.

Seconds after Hamlin collapsed, medical staff rushed on the field and administered CPR and started working to save his life.

“The function of effective CPR and quick access to an AED really is of the utmost importance,” said Goswami.

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) can check the heart’s rhythm and deliver an electrical shock if needed.

“These AED’s are becoming more and more readily available,” said Goswami.

You will find AEDs in many places, like restaurants or businesses, but also schools and sporting venues.

According to the American Heart Association, about 7,000 young people ages 6-19 experience sudden cardiac arrest every year. About 20% of those incidents happen out of the home, often on a court or field.

“Cardiac conditions can be identified by the screening tests that we do,” Dr. Arnold Fenrich who serves as president of the board for Championship Hearts Foundation.

Championship Hearts Foundation offers free heart screenings to identify undiagnosed heart defects in teen athletes, Fenrich said.

“Not only do we do a screening electrocardiogram ECG, but we do an echocardiogram a screening echocardiograms,” he said.

These screenings can help, but there is always a risk

“So having early access to CPR and defibrillation is important,” said Fenerich.