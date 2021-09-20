Defense steps up to seal Cowboys win in Los Angeles

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – It took a last-second field goal for the Dallas Cowboys to get their first win of the season on Sunday.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was shaky in the teams’ opening game a week ago in Tampa Bay, nailed a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-17 victory over the home team Los Angeles Chargers.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy gives much of the credit for the win to his defense. The game featured some wild swings with the Cowboys’ defense forcing turnovers and limiting touchdowns when the Chargers reached the red zone.

McCarthy told reporters that the Cowboys’ advantage in takeaways made all the difference between winning and losing the close game.

The Chargers made it into the Cowboys’ red zone on all three of their second half possessions, but came away with only six total points. Los Angeles was forced to settle for field goals twice. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception in the end zone at the end of the third quarter on the other possession.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the story.