Deep-pocketed co-living company wants to make a splash in Austin

McKinney York Architects designed the Austin Quarters to be built at 1108 Nueces St. and open in 2021.

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A global co-living business is homing in on Austin as part of its big U.S. expansion.

Germany-based Quarters plans to open a five-story, 120-bedroom co-living facility at 1108 Nueces St. downtown in 2021, according to a Sept. 18 announcement — replacing a low-slung office building currently on the site. The company said it would be Austin’s largest space for co-living, usually defined as housing where residents share communal areas such as kitchens.

To be sure, communal living has a long history in Austin, especially in the housing cooperatives and student-housing buildings located near the University of Texas.

