Deep-pocketed co-living company wants to make a splash in Austin

News

by: Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

McKinney York Architects designed the Austin Quarters to be built at 1108 Nueces St. and open in 2021.

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A global co-living business is homing in on Austin as part of its big U.S. expansion.

Germany-based Quarters plans to open a five-story, 120-bedroom co-living facility at 1108 Nueces St. downtown in 2021, according to a Sept. 18 announcement — replacing a low-slung office building currently on the site. The company said it would be Austin’s largest space for co-living, usually defined as housing where residents share communal areas such as kitchens.

To be sure, communal living has a long history in Austin, especially in the housing cooperatives and student-housing buildings located near the University of Texas.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss