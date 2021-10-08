Deep Eddy Pool’s shallow end closed for rest of the year due to pump issue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The shallow end of Deep Eddy Pool will be closed for the rest of the year, Austin Parks and Recreation officials said Friday.
The city tweeted the update at 10:26 a.m., saying “mechanical issues with a well pump,” is the reason for the closure. The entire pool will be closed three days per week until the pump is fixed, also.
Once the pump is fixed, Deep Eddy Pool will resume normal winter hours, the city said. Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Bartholomew and Springoods Pool are all open.