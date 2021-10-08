Deep Eddy Pool’s shallow end closed for rest of the year due to pump issue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The shallow end of Deep Eddy Pool will be closed for the rest of the year, Austin Parks and Recreation officials said Friday.

The city tweeted the update at 10:26 a.m., saying “mechanical issues with a well pump,” is the reason for the closure. The entire pool will be closed three days per week until the pump is fixed, also.

⚠ Due to mechanical issues with a well pump, the shallow end of Deep Eddy Pool is closed for the remainder of the year and the Pool will be completely closed three days a week until it is fixed.

👉 More info: https://t.co/yM6CVbFsAP pic.twitter.com/1Autvg9ZUr — Austin Parks & Rec (@AustinCityParks) October 8, 2021

Once the pump is fixed, Deep Eddy Pool will resume normal winter hours, the city said. Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Bartholomew and Springoods Pool are all open.