Decomposing body found in wooded area near Pflugerville

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Chalic Well Drive 72919

Travis County Sheriffs Department gather evidence where a body was discovered in a field near a cul-de-sac.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A body “in advanced stages of decomposition” was found Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Chalice Well Drive near Pflugerville, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called police saying they found bones in the woods near the Avalon neighborhood at 5:36 p.m.

An investigation is underway, and officials say it’s too early to call it suspicious.

Due to the body’s location in the wooded area, TCSO will need daylight to go through evidence. Authorities will remain near the scene all night to make sure it’s secure.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss