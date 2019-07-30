Decomposing body found in wooded area near Pflugerville

Travis County Sheriffs Department gather evidence where a body was discovered in a field near a cul-de-sac.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A body “in advanced stages of decomposition” was found Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Chalice Well Drive near Pflugerville, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called police saying they found bones in the woods near the Avalon neighborhood at 5:36 p.m.

An investigation is underway, and officials say it’s too early to call it suspicious.

Due to the body’s location in the wooded area, TCSO will need daylight to go through evidence. Authorities will remain near the scene all night to make sure it’s secure.