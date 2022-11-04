AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Oct. 31, China launched a Long March rocket into space to deliver its third and final experimental module to China’s Tiangon Space Station. Following the delivery, the rocket’s core booster — roughly the size of a 10-story building – made an uncontrolled reentry back to Earth, according to the Aerospace Corporation.

Before it landed, there was a .5 percent chance of human injury or death, according to an analysis of possible landing spots. Though quite low, this percentage is far above the established standard of risk, according to Robin Dickey, an Aerospace space policy analyst.

“The uncertainty of where the large debris will ultimately land presents a level of risk to human safety and property damage that is well above commonly accepted thresholds,” the Aerospace Corporation said in a post.

Before the debris landed, experts mapped a line of potential reentry locations. The line went through several U.S. states, including Texas.

The three rockets in this series all had uncontrolled reentries and raised concerns of possible human harm.

The first long rocket of this series was launched in spring 2021. The debris from that vessel landed a few days later in the Indian Ocean on May 8, 2021. The second went up on July 24, 2022. Debris from that rocket broke up in the skies over Malaysia and scattered debris over the land and ocean near Indonesia and the Philippines. Some of the debris from the second rocket fell within about 300 feet of a village but no one was injured.

The final rocket in the series was launched on Oct. 31 and landed in the Pacific Ocean at 5:01 a.m. CDT, according to the official U.S. Space Command Twitter.

“As a general principle of international laws and norms for space, it is responsible behavior to limit the threat or risk from space activities to people and property on Earth,” the Aerospace Corporation reported.

And these rocket launches are not necessarily in space “best practices.”

While there is no globally binding rule of the acceptable risk of human casualty for rocket reentries, there is a general consensus that the risk… should be at around one in 10,000, Dickey said in a question-and-answer interview with the Aerospace Corporation.

She went on to say that while this Chinese rocket debris does not necessarily violate any international space laws, it does not abide by the established standard and could be “considered irresponsible.”

“In the long term, a possible policy response may be to clarify norms or rules of behavior on rocket body reentries to establish clearer international criteria for when uncontrolled reentries and risk to people on the ground become unacceptable,” Dickey said in the interview with the Aerospace Corporation.