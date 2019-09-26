Deaths of victims in July fire at Barton Skyway complex was accidental

Fire goes through the attic at an apartment complex at 2901 Barton Skwy on July 15, 2019. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The deaths of two people who died in a July fire at a south Austin apartment complex was accidental, the Austin Fire Department recently confirmed.

AFD says according to the medical examiner, both victims died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire at The Woods on Barton Skyway on July 15.

The final cause of the fire was also ruled an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started on the balcony of a second-floor apartment and spread to the attic.

Since 2011, two other major fires have been reported at the complex. According to management, one building was rebuilt with standards that are up to current code, following a fire.

Officials estimated about $500,000 in structural damage and $250,000 in damage to the contents of the apartments as a result of the fire. Nine people were displaced at that time.