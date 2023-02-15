EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of the food court and Dillard’s at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso.

A large police presence, as well as ambulances, was seen pulling up to the parking lot Thurday afternoon.

Reports of at least one fatality in the incident and four people injured are unconfirmed.

In a text alert at 5:49 p.m. MST, the El Paso Police Department said the scene was “still active.”

Police are asking people to avoid the area.