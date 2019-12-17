Deadly northeast Austin hit-and-run sparks safety concerns on busy road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an early Monday morning deadly hit-and-run on Cameron Road, some bicyclists said it’s time the city improves the road.

“Lots of traffic through a pretty narrow space,” said Nick Mahlburg, longtime bicyclists and employee at The Peddler Bike Shop in Hyde Park.

The City of Austin’s Transportation Department is working on potential improvements to Cameron and Dessau roads, stretching from 51st Street near Interstate 35 north to Rundberg Lane, and then along Dessau up to Parmer Lane. It’s a total of seven miles.

In November, transportation officials held a listening session and posted an interactive map online to learn what enhancements the community are interested in.

At present, people report a lack of turn signals and traffic backups are their biggest concerns. Others said a protected bicycle lane would be helpful.

Mahlburg said he doesn’t always agree with a protected bike lane, but if it helps improve safety while maintaining access, he’s for it.

“I don’t think all the problems of Cameron Road would be fixed with just a bike lane, either. I think it comes down to further causes like congestion, the amount of traffic, the lack of infrastructure,” he said.

City transportation officials said Cameron Road is a high-injury network, which means it’s known for its serious and deadly crashes. Between 2014 and 2018, there were 348 crashes along the stretch of Cameron Road and Dessau Road the city is proposing improving, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Crash Reporting Information System (CRIS).

Of those nearly 350 crashes, eight involved a person riding a bicycle with seven being killed in the last five years. Three of the seven deaths were pedestrians.

Mahlburg hopes the city improves the road soon.

“Move as quickly as they can because I think Cameron is a crisis zone,” Mahlburg said.

The public has until Dec. 22 to fill out an online survey. The next public meeting is scheduled for February.

On Tuesday, the city’s Bicycle Advisory Council (BAC) is expected to get an update from transportation officials on the project’s latest.