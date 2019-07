AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities responded to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS along with Austin Fire and Austin Police were sent to the 8200 block of North Interstate highway 35 at 1:37 a.m. EMS says an adult man was found dead at the scene.

Traffic was diverted to the St. John exit. All lanes were reopened around 6 a.m. Delays are expected in the area.