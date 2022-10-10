AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than 80 Austin Independent School District campuses are trying to fill vacancies for classroom teachers, according to school district data obtained by KXAN.

A review of school records found Walnut Creek Elementary, Andrews Elementary School and Akins and Crockett high schools have the highest number of vacancies. Each had more than five openings as of Sept. 29.

Across the district, there are more than 200 vacancies — a decrease from the nearly 400 openings school officials reported at the start of September. The positions range from special education bilingual teachers to educators for students who are homebound.

Nearly two months into the school year, district data show it needs more than 50 bilingual teachers and more than 40 special education educators.

This story will be updated.