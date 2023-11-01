AUSTIN (KXAN) – Meals on Wheels Central Texas said Tuesday it is changing security protocols after it said its In-Home Care service suffered a data breach from a email phishing attack.

The non-profit said it was alerted to the breach involving personal health information on Sept. 21.

According to Meals on Wheels, the phishing attack allowed unauthorized access to a cloud account containing personal health information, including personal details such as full names,

dates of birth, home addresses, diagnostic codes, phone numbers, Medicaid numbers, and, in some instances, social security numbers.

Meals on Wheels said once it discovered the breach it started investigating to determine how it big it was and take “necessary corrective actions”. The non-profit said it promptly told those impacted by the breach to “mitigate potential harm.”

No meal service clients were impacted by the breach, Meals on Wheels said.

According to the non-profit, it put in the following policies to prevent future breaches:

Revised operational administrative policies and procedures to enhance data security protocols

Strengthened technology safeguards, including cybersecurity measures

Ongoing cybersecurity training for employees

Meals on Wheels said the program provided 239,779 hours of In-Home Care in fiscal year 2021.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas said anyone with questions about the breach may contact its office at ldobson@mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.