3 keys to a Dallas Cowboys win against Philadelphia

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — The Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener at AT&T Stadium Monday night. This will be quarterback Dak Prescott’s first home game since his ankle injury in October 2020 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

America’s Team is coming off a narrow win against the Chargers, thanks to a last second field goal from kicker Greg Zuerlein last week.

Injuries and players in COVID-19 protocol continue to pile up for the Cowboys defense. Linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae will not play Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong has been ruled out and safety Donovan Wilson is doubtful.

If Dallas wants to be above .500 for the first time in the Mike McCarthy era, these are the must-dos, according to Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola.

The Cowboys must keep the turnovers rolling in. The defense has six takeaways in the first two games of the season, which leads the league. It took eight games for Dallas to snag its sixth turnover of the season in 2020. Dallas has four interceptions this season, picking off Tom Brady and Justin Herbert twice.

Even with an undermanned defensive line, the Cowboys have to find a way to get after quarterback Jalen Hurts. Dallas must pressure the Eagles second-year quarterback — even without Armstrong or Anae. If the Cowboys can’t get home for sacks, they have to contain the dangerous runner in the pocket.

As for the Cowboys offense, the line must protect Prescott. The blitz-heavy Eagles defense will be coming after Prescott. Philadelphia got to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan three times in week one.

The game kicks off on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. CDT Monday.