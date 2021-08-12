Dallas Cowboys defense is work in progress, but Dan Quinn happy so far

OXNARD, Calif. (Silver Star Nation) — As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to break training camp in Oxnard, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says he is pleased with what he’s seen so far from the defense.

Quinn, who is in his first year with the Cowboys, said he saw good tackling in both the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, and the teams’ joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

The former Atlanta Falcons head coach said the team has a long way to go, but he’s encouraged, especially by the first-year players who are stepping up during training camp.

There’s nowhere to go but up for a Cowboys defense that was historically bad in the 2020 season, allowing the most points in franchise history and ranking 31st in rush defense.

Dallas’ plan to fix the defense required infusing the unit with talent through the draft. The Cowboys’ first six picks were on the defensive side, headlined by Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick. Eight out of Dallas’ 11 draft picks are defensive players.

The Cowboys leave California Thursday morning for Phoenix ahead of Friday night’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys will return to their Texas headquarters at the Star in Frisco for the rest of training camp after Friday’s game.

The Cowboys open the regular season at the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.