DA: Bonnen will not face criminal charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A district attorney said Wednesday Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen will not face criminal charges connected to an accusation of bribery during a June meeting with the leader of a conservative political group.

Activist Michael Quinn Sullivan from Empower Texans met with Bonnen and Dustin Burrows, then chair of the Republican Caucus, in June. Sullivan secretly recorded the meeting. According to the recording, Bonnen and Burrows offered Sullivan press access in exchange for campaign work against Bonnen’s rivals.

Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne investigated the meeting amid an allegation of bribery. Bonnen’s district lies in Brazoria County. Yenne announced Wednesday morning he would not file criminal charges against Bonnen due to insufficient evidence.

“As repugnant as Speaker Bonnen’s actions an statements are, I do not believe there is sufficient evidence from the June 12, 2019 meeting to warrant a criminal prosecution of Speaker Bonnen for Bribery or Solicitation of a Gift by a Public Servant, therefore no criminal charges will be brought.” Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne

Yenne also said he believes Bonnen’s statements are offensive, demeaning and lacking in character.

According to the recording released on Oct. 15, Bonnen asked Sullivan for help targeting 10 moderate Republicans in 2020 primary elections.