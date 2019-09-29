Cyclist seriously injured after crash in east Austin

by: Harley Tamplin

A cyclist has been taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after crashing in east Austin early Sunday morning.

EMS said the cyclist, a man in his 40s, was seriously hurt after the incident at the 7700 block of Springdale Road at about 5.13 a.m.

Initial reports indicated there may have been another vehicle or a pedestrian involved in the crash, but EMS later said it is believed to be a single bicycle collision.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

