Cycling Austin’s roads: One man rides on every city street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you live in Austin, Aaron Chamberlain has likely cruised through your neighborhood.

“If it’s a street in Austin, I am going to ride it down on my bike,” Chamberlain said. “I’ve done about 75% so far.

Chamberlain was inspired by runner Rickey Gates, “He’s a professional runner in San Francisco, he did the whole city last year and after seeing his progress I wanted to do the same thing in Austin.”

He started his cycling adventure last November and estimates he should be done by next month. Chamberlain said the goal is simple: explore the city.

However, he has noticed some problem areas saying, “Different parts of Lamar (Boulevard) are pretty bad.”

Overall Chamberlain said he’s satisfied with what he’s discovering.

“I would say we have it pretty good here in Austin as far as bike infrastructure better than I thought,” Chamberlain said.

But if asked, he would suggest: “More bike lanes are great, but also more awareness of bikers better bike lines, better streets, fewer potholes, just better right-of-ways for bikers.”