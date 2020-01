AUSTIN (KXAN) — A cyclist is in the hospital but their vital signs are stable after he was hit by an SUV on the U.S. Highway 290 frontage road near Northeast Drive, according to Austin Police.

Authorities performed CPR on the man before EMS arrived, and the driver stayed at the scene. Authorities said they arrived around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground next to a mangled bicycle.

They are investigating to determine whether alcohol played a role in this crash.