AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crockett quarterback Cameron Dickey was one of six players honored with the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week this past week.

Dickey, a junior who also plays defensive back for the Cougars, is one of the most productive offensive players in Texas this season and had a game of the ages against Eastside Early College last week.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Dickey scored six rushing touchdowns on just eight carries for 259 yards, and he completed 7 of 9 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 77-0 win over Eastside.

For the season, Dickey is No. 11 in Texas with 1,603 rushing yards and his 26 touchdowns put him in the top five in the state, according to stats published by MaxPreps.com. Dickey has thrown for 1,031 yards on 57 of 114 passing with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

When Dickey transferred to Crockett as a freshman, head coach Darrick Norton said Dickey had to wait four weeks into the season for the UIL to approve the paperwork. While he was waiting, Norton said Dickey “never missed practice, never complained, and was an example for the entire program.”

“Cameron is the type of student-athlete that takes pride in everything he does and doing things correctly,” Norton said.

Crockett is currently third in 5A D2-District 12 with a 4-1 record. The Cougars have a big game to decide if they stay in third place against Northeast Early College at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Crockett has another big game in the regular season finale against district-leading LBJ on Nov. 4.