‘Critical incident’ video of Jan. 29 APD shooting to be released Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon will hold a news conference to give details about an investigation after an officer shot someone Jan. 29 in north Austin.

Chacon’s virtual news conference is at 3 p.m. Thursday, and he’ll update the public on the investigation and show video footage of the incident, which ended in a robbery suspect being shot at several times by an APD officer in the 4100 block of N. Interstate 35 near a gas station/convenience store and motel.

The scene near a police shooting in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a man shot at a woman. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Terry Gonzales, didn’t comply with police commands, APD said at the time. Once Gonzales walked behind parked cars, an officer fired multiple shots and hit Gonzales.

Gonzales suffered serious injuries, but after he was treated at a nearby hospital, he was booked on a charge of aggravated robbery in connection with the reported shooting, APD said.

APD’s new policy of showing “critical incident” videos 10 business days after instances when officers fire at suspects is why the video is being released. The old policy was to release body-worn camera footage and other relevant videos within 60 days of the incident.

KXAN will live stream the news conference in this story, on the KXAN News App and KXAN’s Facebook page.