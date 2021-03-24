Youth soccer referee sentenced to 4 years in prison after being accused in sexual assault of 15-year-olds

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former Austin Soccer Club referee was sentenced to four years in prison on March 1 after being accused of sexually assaulting two 15-year-old girls in 2018.

Adam Ouda pleaded guilty that day to an online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct charge, according to online Williamson County court records. His previous two charges for sexual assault of a child were dropped.

While he was sentenced to four years in prison, he has credit for 103 days served in jail.

KXAN has reached out to Ouda’s attorney and Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick for comment on the case. We will update this story once we get responses.