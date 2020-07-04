‘You need to leave before I open fire’: Texas man catches suspected burglar in the act, 2 others arrested

WEBBERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Three men are accused of attempting to burglarize a man’s house — which began while the man was putting his children down for a nap and ended with gun shots in the front yard.

According to Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Fagan, 19; Anthony Johnson Jr., 21; and Dreshawn Johnson, 19; pulled up to the victim’s residence in Webberville while the victim says he was putting down his three children (ages 1-5) for a nap.

He says he saw suspects’ vehicle outside the window and saw one man — later identified as Anthony Johnson Jr. — get out and walk around to the back of his house.

The victim says he caught Anthony Johnson Jr. halfway through his kitchen window and says Anthony said, “Oh.”

“You need to leave before I open fire,” the victim says he told Anthony Johnson Jr. before Johnson Jr. jumped back out of the window and around the house. The victim says that when the vehicle did not immediately drive off from in front of his property, he went outside and fire shots into the ground.

The vehicle drove off but was soon located by TCSO deputies near a gas station on FM 696 and South SH 130. The suspects were identified and fit the victim’s description.

During an interview with deputies, Dreshawn reportedly said they had gone to the house to “check on” it at the request of a friend. The victim said that his grandfather owned all the property in that area and that no one had been asked to check on anything.

All three suspects are charged with second degree felony burglary and their bail was set at $35,000 each.