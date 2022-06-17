AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of sexually assaulting two women in a downtown Austin hotel room was arrested Wednesday, the Austin Police Department said.

APD responded to the 500 block of East Fourth Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a report that a man entered a hotel room and sexually assaulted the women while they were sleeping, the release said.

An arrest affidavit said the two women were in Austin for a conference.

The man initially left the area, but was caught a short time later, police said. Devonta Darden, 28, is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony — a first-degree felony.

The affidavit said Darden was released from jail approximately two weeks ago after being charged with indecent assault in a separate incident.

Attorney information for Darden was not available Friday afternoon. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.