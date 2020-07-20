Woman who helped homeless killed outside east Austin apartment Monday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman killed outside her apartment Monday morning in east Austin has been identified by Austin police.

Karen Sue Henson, 58, was found by emergency responders with “severe trauma” to her body at the Delwood Apartments at 1400 E. 51st Street, just before 3 a.m. Monday. Henson was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, but was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m, APD says.

APD homicide detectives say after they interviewed witnesses, they learned Henson potentially heard a noise outside her apartment and went to check it out. Detectives say what happened after that remains unclear.

Henson was known for occasionally helping people experiencing homelessness, police say, as she herself was once homeless.

“Given her efforts, many knew where she lived,” police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The Travis County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police say.

If you know anything about what happened, contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477, use the Crime Stoppers smartphone app or APD’s smartphone app, Austin PD.