Woman watches in shock as man throws rock at her car hood, windshield on MoPac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mandi Seiler said she was driving southbound on the MoPac service road at Waters Park Road, when she saw a man walking towards her on the sidewalk.

“I didn’t think too much about it. Except he looked right at me,” Seiler said.

The next thing she knew, she saw the man throw a large rock her direction. She said it hit the hood of her car and then bounced up, hitting the windshield.

“It was startling,” Seiler said. “Thankfully I didn’t swerve.”

She was able to stay calm and keep driving. When she arrived at her destination, she called 911. A witness had called to report the incident, as well.

“It was targeted,” she said. “He targeted my vehicle.”

Police said they were unable to find the suspect, but that one of their district representative officers reported someone throwing rocks at MetroRail trains in the same area just a day earlier.

A representative for Capital Metro said they had no reports of the incident mentioned at that location or any reports of damage to trains.

Police also said there have not been any unusual amount of “rock-throwing” incidents reported in other areas around the city.

