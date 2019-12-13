Woman wanted in connection to deadly north Austin robbery gone wrong arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting, a drug deal gone bad two weeks ago in north Austin, police say.

Police arrested Sasha Leigh Skare, 20, Thursday afternoon in Converse, Texas, northeast of San Antonio.

Police say Skare and her boyfriend, Andrew Bass, set up a meeting to rob a man selling drugs. Bass was killed and the other man shot during the afternoon robbery on North Lamar Boulevard.

Skare initially told officers she and her boyfriend went to meet someone to buy marijuana and that he was shot in the chest. She said her boyfriend was the one who set up the deal.

Police now believe Skare and the seller knew each other, and that she was the one who initiated the meeting.

According to U.S. Marshals, Skare was taken into custody thanks to a group effort between the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Converse Police Department.

Skare is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.