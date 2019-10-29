Woman sprayed officer, Texas Capitol artwork with bottle of urine and blood, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman has been arrested after a peace officer says she sprayed her and various artworks inside the Texas Capitol with a bottle of urine and blood.

According to the arrest affidavit, after spraying the officer and another Capitol employee, Amber Lynette Green, 27, sprayed painted portraits of previous Texas governors in the rotunda of the Capitol with the contents of the bottle. The officer says that the bottle smelled of urine.

The officer says that she attempted to arrest Green but that she ran away. Travis County deputies were eventually able to catch Green at the intersection of 11th and San Antonio, where she was arrested.

She is charged with third degree felony harassment of a public servant and felony unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Her combined bail was set at $20,000.