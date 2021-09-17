Woman shot, killed in northeast Austin identified by police

A 20-year-old is dead after officers heard gunshots in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive in northeast Austin Thursday night. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Friday identified the woman killed Thursday evening in Austin’s 62nd homicide of the year.

Police said she was Iyanna Dukes, 20. She was found unresponsive on the ground in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive in northeast Austin. APD said she appeared to be shot, and despite lifesaving measures she was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

Austin 911 first received a call reporting shots fired in the area around 5:19 p.m.

APD interviewed witnesses and found a man was seen running away from the scene immediately after the shooting. Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

A Friday autopsy found she died from a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide, APD said.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.