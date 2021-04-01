Woman shot, killed at northwest Austin apartment identified

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from a March 31 APD media briefing about the shooting.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified the woman killed in a reported shooting at a northwest Austin apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department said she was Natalia Monet Cox, 21. She was pronounced dead at the Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe apartment complex on north FM 620.

The 911 call came in at 2:43 a.m., police say. Callers reported the sounds of a door being kicked in, then several gunshots, a woman screaming and someone running away and leaving in a car.

When officers got there, they saw an apartment front door that looked like it had been forced open. Police said when officers went inside, they found Cox in one of the bedrooms with apparent gunshot wounds to her body.

Police said officers tried to save her, but once Austin-Travis County EMS took over and assessed her condition, she was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Investigators are developing leads toward a possible suspect, APD said. The case is still open. This is the 20th homicide for the City of Austin so far this year.

Anyone with information can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-8477. A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.