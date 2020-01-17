Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2018 stabbing elderly couple

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman who stabbed an elderly couple at their east Austin home in May 2018 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Morina Haywood was sentenced on Friday for the attack on a 74-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife — both of whom suffered multiple wounds to their face, neck and upper back.

Police say she approached the man in his home garage and asked for a “salve” to put on a rash before hitting him in the back and stabbing him. Haywood then stabbed the man’s wife when she tried to help.

Haywood said she was high on PCP at the time.

She also pled guilty to two separate stabbing cases, which occurred just days earlier.