AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication July 6 for her role in a robbery-turned-shooting at a north Austin hotel that left one man dead in May 2019.

In Texas, deferred adjudication is a type of probation, which gives the person sentenced the opportunity to keep the conviction off their criminal record.

According to court documents, Doris Mabry-Walker must also pay $2,500 in restitution.

As a part of the sentence, Mabry-Walker cannot have any contact with the victim’s family or with the co-defendants in the case.

During the 10 years, she must complete 250 hours of community service and maintain employment.

Court records showed she pleaded guilty to murder May 16, but an aggravated robbery charge was deferred before her sentencing.