Woman says man threw rocks through her car window at 5th and Lamar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman in Austin says a man shattered her car window with rocks.

Melissa Castelluccio says it happened yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Fifth Street and North Lamar Boulevard.

She was stopped at a light and says a man picked up several rocks and threw them at her passenger side window.

The glass shattered and she says the man took off running.

She called the police and an Uber driver stopped to make a witness statement.

The woman wasn’t hurt but she’s concerned about what could have happened if her children were in the car.

“Fortunately, my kids were not in my car, because my daughter’s booster seat is literally where the window shattered, so there’s glass everywhere,” says Castelluccio. “So had it happened when I had one of my children in the car, I have no doubt…their faces would have been completely torn apart.”

She says officers drove up and down 5th and 6th streets to try to find the suspect. There’s no word on whether or not someone’s been arrested.