Woman robbed at knifepoint outside northwest Austin apartment
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on Friday, July 13 outside her apartment.
Police say the robbery at knifepoint happened in the 2800 block of South Lakeline Boulevard, across the street from Lakeline Mall, at 8 p.m.
A dark-skinned man approached her with the knife and demanded her property, officers said. The suspect — who police released a sketch of Thursday — is described as mid 20s, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, medium build and with a mole on the tip of his nose.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark blue jeans. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.
You can also use the Austin PD mobile app.
Previous
Driver accused of killing 13 in...
Next
Landlord responds to animal cruelty...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Six of 13 boat ramps closed on Lake Travis, causing businesses worry
- Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Taylor
- Tiger cub abandoned at border has new name, new home in north Texas
- Man dies after semi-truck hits him on I-35 in downtown Austin