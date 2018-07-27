Woman robbed at knifepoint outside northwest Austin apartment

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The suspect wanted in a robbery by knifepoint int he 2800 block of S. Lakeline Blvd. on July 13, 2018. (Austin Police Department sketch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on Friday, July 13 outside her apartment.

Police say the robbery at knifepoint happened in the 2800 block of South Lakeline Boulevard, across the street from Lakeline Mall, at 8 p.m.

A dark-skinned man approached her with the knife and demanded her property, officers said. The suspect — who police released a sketch of Thursday — is described as mid 20s, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, medium build and with a mole on the tip of his nose.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark blue jeans. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

You can also use the Austin PD mobile app.