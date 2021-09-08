Woman pleads guilty to tampering with evidence in July 2018 death in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman charged in the July 2018 death of a man in Travis County pled guilty to tampering with evidence in the case last month.

Stephanie Ray was previously charged with tampering with evidence and murder in the death of Johnny Cardenas, however, her murder charge was dismissed, according to court documents.

Stephanie Marie Ray (Photo: Travis County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believed at the time of the investigation Ray allegedly cleaned up the crime scene and moved Cardenas’ body after he was killed. Deputies found his body on the side of the road near the 9800 block of Blocker Lane.

She’ll serve 10 years probation for tampering with evidence, according to her plea records.

Police said during the investigation that Cardenas and Ray had been in a relationship, and he was the father of her kids.

Her attorney declined to comment on the case.