Woman killed in Fayette County earlier this month identified by sheriff’s office

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed at an apartment complex earlier this month.

FCSO says she was Ezrianna Poncik, 20. Authorities haven’t provided information on how she died. The homicide happened Sept. 4 at the Green Acres Apartments.

Densale Jydon Myles, 28, was arrested and charged with murder earlier this month, FCSO previously reported. He’s still in jail with bond set at $500,000.

The sheriff’s office said Poncik and Myles were in a relationship.