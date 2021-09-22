Woman killed in Fayette County earlier this month identified by sheriff’s office

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed at an apartment complex earlier this month.

FCSO says she was Ezrianna Poncik, 20. Authorities haven’t provided information on how she died. The homicide happened Sept. 4 at the Green Acres Apartments.

Densale Jydon Myles, 28, was arrested and charged with murder earlier this month, FCSO previously reported. He’s still in jail with bond set at $500,000.

The sheriff’s office said Poncik and Myles were in a relationship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss