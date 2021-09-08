Woman killed in east Austin shooting 1 week before 30th birthday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the woman killed in a September 3 shooting off U.S. Highway 290 in east Austin.

At around 1:46 p.m. Friday, Austin Police Department officers responded to 9345 East U.S. 290 where three men were found with gunshot wounds and a woman, identified as 29 year-old Ariel Hyder, behind the wheel of a vehicle. Hyder was injured with several gunshot wounds, APD says.

Despite life-saving measures, Hyder was pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m. She would have turned 30 on September 10. The other victims were taken to the hospital, treated and have been released.

Hyder’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the case is still under investigation. If you have any information or video, you’re asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-8477.

This is the 56th homicide in Austin this year.

