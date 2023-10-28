GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman and a Fort Cavazos soldier were both arrested in connection with an investigation involving child sexual abuse material and inappropriate acts with children.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 20, deputies and an investigator met to investigate Zoe Sophia Williams, 18, of Fredericksburg, and a 22-year-old man who was a Fort Cavazos soldier. The sheriff’s office said the two were in a dating relationship.

“Upon further investigation and examination, evidence was located depicting child sexual abuse material on Williams’ phone. Williams may have had access to her victims through babysitting, and it was discovered that she had been seeking out child sexual abuse material via the internet, taking pictures of children while in her care, and sending those to the male subject,” GCSO said.

GCSO said the child sexual abuse material originated with the soldier.

According to GCSO, Williams was arrested and charged with possession of child abuse material, and the soldier was in custody at the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing.