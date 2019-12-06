Woman faces aggravated robbery charge in connection to deadly north Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman faces a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 29 in north Austin, according to a warrant for her arrest. Police believe the woman set up a meeting to rob a man and her boyfriend was shot and killed in the process.

The Austin Police Department responded to the call of a shooting at the 6600 block of North Lamar Boulevard around 1:34 p.m. At the scene, officers met 20-year-old Sasha Skare who told them she and her boyfriend went to meet someone to buy marijuana but he was shot in the chest.

Police found Skare’s boyfriend, Andrew Bass, in the back seat of a car parked at Jeff’s Auto Body shop. Emergency medics performed CPR on Bass but he was declared dead at the scene.

At the same time, police received another call of a man down the street from Jeff’s Auto Body shop who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were sent to 6808 North Lamar Boulevard where they met the wounded man. He told them he was staying at Mehl’s Hotel when he was shot and that he didn’t have a gun. The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS.

In an interview with police, Skare said she and Bass went to a grocery store on Justin Lane to meet someone to buy marijuana. She told them she parked the car and Bass walked off the make the deal. She said she heard gunshots soon after and ran after Bass to find him wrestling with another man holding a gun.

Skare said as they were wrestling Bass told her to grab the gun. When she pulled the weapon away the other man staggered away as if he had been injured. Skare told police she grabbed the bag of marijuana dropped by the other man and put it and the pistol in her car before going back for Bass.

Skare told investigators after she put Bass in the back seat of her car she called 9-1-1. She said she didn’t know how to get to the hospital so she pulled into the auto body shop to wait for EMS. Police say Skare was very adamant that Bass was the one who set up the meeting.

According to the affidavit, the other man who was taken to the hospital was shot in the chest and the leg. He told police a different story from Skare. He said he was contacted by a friend who goes by the name “fierce” or “fierce stroke.” He said the two of them would meet up every few months to smoke and have sex. The man allowed his phone to be searched and a number for “Sasha Skare YRose” was found which he said was an old number for “fierce.”

The man said Skare reached out to him over social media to get together. He initially said he met Skare and Bass at the parking lot by Mehl’s Hotel. He later changed his story after police told him blood was found at his apartment.

He said Skare and Bass come to his apartment on Justin Lane and that Skare had been there before. After being introduced, he said Bass pulled a gun on him and said, “don’t move.” He told police he quickly grabbed his own gun off his couch, then heard multiple gunshots. He claims he didn’t know who fired first but ended up wrestling with Bass before Skare pulled his gun away from him. The man said Skare and Bass ran from his apartment and he staggered down the stairs and walked towards the parking lot of Mehl’s Hotel.

According to the affidavit, investigators found messages on the man’s phone between him and Skare setting up the meeting. They said it was clear from the messages that the two knew each other. They also said Skare set up the meeting with the intention of robbing the man.

At the injured man’s apartment, police found three shell cases on the floor and three bullet holes on the walls. A 9mm pistol was found under the couch which police said was the gun left behind by Bass and Skare. The pistol found in Skare’s car was a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson which belonged to the injured man.

Skare has not been arrested but she faces a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon as well as a $75,000 bond.