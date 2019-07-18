Woman discovers child porn while going through boyfriend’s phone, police say

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police have arrested a man accused of having child pornography — which was discovered when his then-girlfriend says she went through his phone “to see what kind of guy he was.”

According to the arrest warrant, on February 10, a woman who had been dating Georgetown resident Michael Brian McShane Jr., 48, for about a month alerted police after she stumbled upon several photos of children on his phone one night after he’d gone to sleep.

The woman told police that she’d gone to McShane’s house one night when he was already asleep, woken him slightly to let him know she was there and then gone to watch TV in another room.

McShane’s TV, according to the warrant, is controlled through the man’s phone and the woman told police that as she was using it to watch television, she decided to go through the rest of the phone to “see what kind of guy he was.”

She told police that when she went through McShane’s GoogleDrive Photos App, she discovered several images of naked females between the ages of 5 and 12.

The woman immediately forwarded the photos to a drive of her own. She says she did this so that she could have proof in case he deleted them before police could investigate and reported the incident to police.

Police say the images featured several female children without clothes on, some of which appeared to have the child posed in a sexual suggestive way. All of the photos, according to the warrant, appeared to be taken covertly by a hidden camera.

According to the warrant, police seized 14 various devices from McShane’s home, including his phone. Police say the phone had been wiped once they went through it and so a full mobile extraction was performed.

The extraction retrieved images matching what the woman had reported, and police say they also recovered a document from a Google chat McShane reportedly participated in, in which a person who identified herself as 12 years-old said “ask me questions under any videos and if you want i’ll take it off for you Q&A.” Police say McShane asked the child, “What is your ethnicity?”

McShane is charged with third degree felony possession or promotion of child pornography and his bond is set at $25,000.