Woman claims she was sexually assaulted on Rainey Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested in downtown Austin after police say he was accused of sexual assault, then lied about who he was.

According to a police affidavit, a woman told police that while out at Stagger Lee Bar on Rainey Street Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a man placed his hands under her dress and grabbed her buttocks. The woman told police that later, the same man placed his hands on her genitals over her clothes.

The affidavit says initially, an officer made contact with 27-year-old Jay Dessai, believing he was a witness. Dessai became a possible suspect, according to the affidavit, when he, “stated the victim was ‘trouble’ and that he’s had to deal with accusations like this before because he was a rich businessman.”

Police say the victim positively identified Dessai as the man who attacked her.

Before police identified Dessai by his real name, the affidavit says he first identified himself as “Jason Patel,” then “Jai Patel,” then “Jai Desai,” all with a fake birth date. The officer was finally able to accurately identify him using his driver’s license.

Dessai was arrested on a charge of Failure to Identify.