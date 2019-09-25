Woman charged with DWI in connection to fatal Congress Avenue crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a woman and charged her with Driving While Intoxicated in connection to a fatal crash on Monday evening on Congress Avenue.

Debrah Callison, 69, is suspected of drunk driving, which contributed to the crash that happened on S. Congress Avenue, just north of Slaughter Lane, around 8:23 p.m. The victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was the fourth person to die in a crash on South Congress this year.

Residents have expressed concerns that the area is too dark, and in a briefing on Tuesday morning, APD Corporal Jason Huskins said lack of lighting could have contributed to the crash.