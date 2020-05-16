Woman being released from jail charged after allegedly injuring corrections officer

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was charged with assault on a public servant after she injured a corrections officer while she was being released from jail, according to the arrest affidavit.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, an inmate identified as Keshondra Marshall, 25, was being released from the Travis County Central Booking Facility at around 4:05 a.m.

TCSO said that as Marshall was being released, she began actively resisting and struggling as additional deputies were called in to restrain her. The affidavit says Marshall was kicking her leg and making biting motions toward officers.

According to the affidavit, one officer attempted to put leg irons on Marshall but her kicking caused his fingers to get tangled in the irons. The same officer was also allegedly kicked in the groin by Marshall, knocking the wind out of him.

Officers were eventually able to restrain Marshall and place her in cuffs. According to the affidavit, the officer had a red mark on his bicep, indentations caused by the leg irons on his fingers and a feeling of nausea and great pain from getting kick in the groin.