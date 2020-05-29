Woman arrested on drug charges after natural gas odor led deputies to apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Deputies from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on drug charges after authorities were alerted to the smell of gas coming from the suspect’s apartment.

On Tuesday deputies went to assist the Austin Fire Department with a 9-1-1 call of the smell of natural gas in a north Austin apartment on Wells Branch Parkway.

Firefighters told the deputies that they saw a person running from the apartment as they arrived. Authorities determined that the smell came from a vehicle’s gas tank found inside the apartment.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office’s VICE unit was then called to the scene, and they seized an estimated 30 to 40 kilograms of methamphetamines from the scene.

Deputies arrested Ana Angelica Jalomo, and she’s been charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 40 grams.