Woman arrested, charged with deadly conduct after firing a gun on 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have released more details on the arrest of a woman they say fired a gun while out on Sixth Street late Saturday night.

According to APD, two officers on downtown patrol were flagged by a man who showed them a small piece of metal and said a woman sitting on the sidewalk under the sign for the Chugging Monkey bar had fired a gun into the ground. Other bystanders approached the officers corroborating the story and telling them the woman’s gun was in her purse.

At the scene, police said they found a woman they later identified as Devon Marie Gallegos-Munoz. According to the affidavit, Gallegos-Munoz had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her breath.

Officers said they stood Gallegos-Munoz up frisked her and searched her purse. In the purse officers found a loaded black .38 Taurus semiautomatic handgun, according to the affidavit.

Police say they also found a bullet casing on the ground near Gallegos-Munoz. According to the arrest affidavit, the casing matched the live rounds found in Gallegos-Munoz’s weapon.

A witness told police that before the shooting he saw an unknown man try to help Gallegos-Munoz up off the street, but she began yelling belligerently at him. The witness said the man then gave up and walked away, and moments later he heard the gun go off.

According to the affidavit, Gallegos-Munoz demanded to speak to officers later in the evening. She told them she was there to meet a man she had been talking to online. She said the man got upset because she would not have sex with him, and that he told her he would hurt her if she refused. She said the man slapped her as she was sitting on the sidewalk and walked away.

Police say Gallegos-Munoz told them she wanted to scare the man so she took out her gun and fired it up and to the left at some skyscrapers off in the distance to the north of East Sixth Street. Additionally, they discovered Gallegos-Munoz did not have a concealed carry permit for the state of Texas.

According to the arrest affidavit, when one of the officers leaned into the back window of the police cruiser to ask Gallegos-Munoz for her address she told them she would tell them nothing and spit in the officer’s eyes. The officer had to then be tested for any potential diseases and placed on medication due to the nature of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As Gallegos-Munoz was being booked into the Travis County Jail, officers said they found Xanax and Alprazolam inside her purse. When asked if she had prescriptions for them police say Gallegos-Munoz refused to answer.

Gallegos-Munoz was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, harassment of a public servant, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.